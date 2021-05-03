The Athens Garden Club will be having a plant sale on Saturday, May 8 from 9-11 a.m. The sale will be held at 44 Elmwood Place, Athens. Look for the signs and come early for the best selection!
Trending Now
-
County prosecutor confirms Facebook poster is missing teenager Serah Bellar
-
County authorities investigating alleged social media post of missing teenager
-
Plains woman arrested with enough fentanyl to kill nearly 30,000
-
Nelsonville drug bust yields heroin, meth and a puppy
-
Car crashes into ARTS/West during police chase
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.