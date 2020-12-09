The Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District will hold their next regular board meeting on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at 8 a. m. The meeting will be held virtually by Zoom.

  • Go to www.zoom.us
  • Meeting ID: 980 1177 2153
  • Passcode: 425818

If you are interested in additional meeting information, please contact Roger Bail, Coordinator at ahswd@nelsonvilletv.com

Recommended for you

Load comments