The Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District will hold their quarterly board meeting on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, 25 Public Square Nelsonville, Ohio.
The Foundation requests visitors park across the street in the parking lot and not on the street. For more information or a copy of the agenda, please email the District at ahswd@nelsonvilletv.com or call (740) 753-6885.
