The Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District will hold their next regular board meeting on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 8:30 am. The meeting will be held virtually by Zoom.
- Go to www.zoom.us
- Meeting ID: 991 8896 9763
- Passcode: 104709
If you are interested in additional meeting information, please contact Roger Bail, Coordinator at ahswd@nelsonvilletv.com.
