The Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center's Policy Committee will meet at 5 p.m. on March 11 and March 30, 2020 at 21 Birge Drive, Chauncey, Ohio.
Athens-Meigs ESC policy committee to meet
- By Heather Willard Messenger Assistant Editor
