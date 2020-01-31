The next meeting of the AMHA Board of Commissioners will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Prisley-Wells Commissioner Building located at 10 Hope Drive, Athens, Ohio. The change in date is due to the observance of Presidents Day. Normally regular meetings are held every third Monday of each month.

Thank you, if you have any questions, call Erica Flanders, Coordinator of Administration and Operations, AMHA, at 592-4481.

Load comments