The next meeting of the Athens Metro Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Prisley-Wells Commissioner Building located at 10 Hope Drive, Athens, Ohio. The change in date is due to scheduling conflicts. Normally regular meetings are held every third Monday of each month.
