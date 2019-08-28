The City of Athens Engineering & Public Works Department will continue the 2019 Street Improvements Project, which includes milling, paving and crack sealing of various streets within the city.

Paving is expected to continue Sept. 6 on the following streets:

  • Richland Avenue, from Shafer Street to Hocking River
  • Shafer Street, from Richland Avenue to Union Street
  • Carroll Road, from Roxbury Drive to Dove Drive

This schedule is subject to change in the event of inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances. One-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers; however, motorists are encouraged to avoid the work areas.

Parking on the street will not be allowed during the scheduled work. On-street parking will be removed 24 hours in advance of work days. Please direct questions to the Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.

