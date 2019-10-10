The City of Athens Engineering & Public Works Department will continue the 2019 Street Improvements Project, which includes milling, paving and crack sealing of various streets within the city.

Paving is expected to continue Monday, Oct. 14 on the following streets: 

  • Route 50/32, from Kimes curve to Richland Avenue ramp

  • Hillcrest Road, from west addition to R/W fence

  • Cable Lane, from Strouds Run Road to 18 Cable Lane

  • Shafer Street, from Richland Avenue to West Union Street

This schedule is subject to change in the event of inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances. One-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

Parking on the street will not be allowed during the scheduled work. On-street parking will be removed 24 hours in advance of work days. Please direct questions to the Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.

