The City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department will continue the 2019 Street Improvements Project, which includes milling, paving and crack sealing of various streets within the city.

Below is the schedule for week two (Aug. 26-30) of paving/milling:

  • Washington Street, from Lancaster Street to Pratt Street
  • High Street, from Union Street to Washington Street
  • Stimson Avenue, from Palmer Street to Cornwell Street

One-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers; however, motorists are encouraged to avoid the work areas.

Parking on the street will not be allowed during the scheduled work. On-street parking will be removed 24 hours in advance of work days. Direct questions to the Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.

