The Athens Police Department received another report of rape late last week.

The report was made to police on Oct. 3. A 21-year-old woman reported having been raped by a known person on the south end of Athens. The rape had reportedly occurred two nights before.

The police report indicates a Sexual Assault Nurse Examination (SANE) Kit was collected for evidence. It also indicates that the woman did not wish to speak to law enforcement “at this time.”

The report remains under investigation.

