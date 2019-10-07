The Athens Police Department received another report of rape late last week.
The report was made to police on Oct. 3. A 21-year-old woman reported having been raped by a known person on the south end of Athens. The rape had reportedly occurred two nights before.
The police report indicates a Sexual Assault Nurse Examination (SANE) Kit was collected for evidence. It also indicates that the woman did not wish to speak to law enforcement “at this time.”
The report remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.