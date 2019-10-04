A rape was reported Wednesday to the Athens Police Department.
A 20-year-old woman reported having been raped at a Palmer Street residence early in the morning of Saturday, Sept. 28. The woman indicated to police that she knew the alleged perpetrator.
"The matter is under investigation and no further information will be released at this time pending said investigation," the police report concluded.
