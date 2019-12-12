The Athens Public Transit has announced its holiday hours for six of its lines. The times the lines will be running is as follows:

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24:

Line 2: 7:30 a.m. — 5:30p.m.

Line 3: 6:46 a.m. — 7:00p.m.

Line 4: 7:45 a.m. — 6:45p.m.

Line 5: 7:20 a.m. — 5:30p.m.

Line 6: 6:52 a.m. — 5:00p.m.

Line 7: 6:45 a.m. — 5:45p.m.

Closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and normal service resumes Dec. 26.

New Years Eve, Dec. 31:

Line 2: 7:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m.

Line 3: 6:46 a.m. — 7:00 p.m.

Line 4: 7:45 a.m. — 6:45 p.m.

Line 5: 7:20 a.m. — 5:30 p.m.

Line 6: 6:52 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Line 7: 6:45 a.m. — 5:45 p.m.

Closed New Years Day Jan. 1, 2020, and resumes normal service on Jan. 2, 2020.

Load comments