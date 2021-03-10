Athens Public Transit resumed Saturday service hours for all lines on Saturday, March 6. The fares will remain free until further notice according to a press release from HAPCAP.
In addition to the Monday-Friday service hours, Saturday hours of service will be:
- Line 2 (Saturday) – 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
- Line 3 (Saturday) – 9 a.m. to 6:57 p.m.
- Line 4 (Saturday) – 8:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
- Line 5 (Saturday) – 9:32 a.m. to 5:26 p.m.
- Line 6 (Saturday) – 9:02 a.m. to 4:57 p.m.
- Line 7a (Saturday) – 9:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Frequency every two hours)
- Line 7n (Saturday) – 8:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. (Frequency every two hours)
Updated schedules can be found at https://hapcap.org/transportation/athens-public-transit/ or on Athens Public Transit’s Facebook page. Download the DoubleMap app for free to track the buses in real-time.
If you or a loved one need assistance with transportation options during this pandemic please contact the Athens County Mobility Manager, Jessie Schmitzer, at jessie.schmitzer@hapcap.org or 740-767-4500.
