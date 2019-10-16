East Elementary
East Elementary School is being torn down to make way for a new school building.

 Messenger file photo

Demolition plans for East Elementary are expected to be determined at an Athens school board meeting Thursday evening.

Members have already approved a “Master Facilities Plan” that called for East’s demolition sometime this fall. Supt. Tom Gibbs said the board will hear updates from representatives of Ruscilli Construction Management and Schorr Architects. This will provide details on the East and Morrison-Gordon Elementary school projects. Both are to be eventually torn down and replaced by new pre-kindergarten through third grade buildings.

Gibbs said the board will be given an initial exterior design concept for East, and an initial footprint and building layout for Morrison-Gordon.

