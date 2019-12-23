The Athens City School District Board of Education will hold the 2020 Meetings for the Records Commission, Budget Hearing, Board Organizational, and the Regular Monthly Board Meeting on Jan. 13, 2020, as follows:

Budget Hearing — 6:10 p.m.

Records Commission — 6:20 p.m.

Board Organizational Meeting — 6:30 p.m.

Regular Monthly Board Meeting  — Immediately after the Organizational Meeting.

The January Organizational and Regular Board Meeting will take place in the auditorium at the Athens High School located at 1 High School Drive, The Plains, Ohio.

The Budget for the Athens City School District is available for review in the Treasurer’s office, 21 Birge Drive, Chauncey, Ohio, weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Load comments