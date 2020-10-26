There will be a public hearing of the Board of Education of the Athens City School District at 6:15 p.m., Nov. 19, 2020, conducted by teleconference, videoconference or similar electronic technological means.
The public hearing will solely address a proposal of the Board to change its levy within the ten mill limitation to 2.62 mills for permanent improvements of the School District. Such proposal would commence in 2021, and be first effective in calendar year 2022.
The change proposed by the Board may result in an increase in the amount of real property taxes levied by the Board.
Following the public hearing, the Board may pass a resolution implementing the proposal.
