The Athens Seventh Day Adventist Church will be holding a free community picnic this weekend, on Sunday, June 27. The event is held at their worship space on 171 Morris Avenue in Athens and begins at 5:30 p.m. The event is outdoors, and will be held inside if there is rain. There is no need for you to bring anything except an appetite.
Athens Seventh Day Adventist Church to host free community picnic
