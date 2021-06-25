The Athens Seventh Day Adventist Church will be holding a free community picnic this weekend, on Sunday, June 27. The event is held at their worship space on 171 Morris Avenue in Athens and begins at 5:30 p.m. The event is outdoors, and will be held inside if there is rain. There is no need for you to bring anything except an appetite.

