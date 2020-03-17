Pursuant to Ohio Revised Code section 2923.125, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office will accept concealed carry applications Monday through Friday from 8-11 a.m. for the duration of the COVID-19 state of emergency.
Permits are valid for thirty days after expiration (individuals may still carry during this time).
Renewal of a license may occur at any time after expiration. Our office will accept applications as required by the O.R.C., however, we strongly encourage citizens to abide by public health orders and social distancing recommendations in order to prevent community spread of COVID-19.
