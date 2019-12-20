Precision Concrete Cutting, Inc., will be completing sidewalk work in the uptown area beginning Monday, Dec. 23. The work will occur on College Street between E. Union and E. State Streets; on Congress Street between W. Union and W. State Streets; on E. Union Street between S. Court and S. College Streets; on Mill Street between N. Court and N. College Streets; and on W. State Street from N. Court to N. Congress Streets. The work is anticipated to be completed in two days, pending the weather.
