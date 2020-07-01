The Athens Township Board of Trustees will meet in regular session on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Athens Township Hall, 313 W. Union Street, Athens, Ohio. The public may attend the meeting in person. However, the wearing of facial masks and the practice of social distancing must/will be observed. If there is not sufficient room to accommodate the public or if the number of attendees exceeds 10 the meeting will be conducted additionally in a virtual format, accessible by the public at freeconferencecall.com, meeting ID bcox11.

