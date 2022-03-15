Athens Township will conduct the spring 2022 clean up of The Wolf Plains Cemetery at 236 Johnson Road and Union Hill Cemetery at 6936 State Route 56 on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Anyone wishing to keep any memorial items should remove them by Sunday, April 3.
Any disposable memorials, grave blankets, wreaths, plastic flowers erc. will be collected for disposal.
Questions or comments can be directed to Trustee Ted Linscott at 740-707-5182 or Trustee Steve Pierson at 740-517-5467.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.