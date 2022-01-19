The Athens Township Trustees will meet in special session at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at the Township Hall, 313 W. Union Street, Athens, Ohio to approve, deny or modify a recommendation of the Athens Township Zoning Commission to amend the text of the Athens Township Zoning Code. Properly advertised public hearings were previously held on Dec. 8, 2021 and Jan. 4, 2022.
