Notice is hereby given that the Board of Trustees of Athens Township, Athens County, Ohio will meet in special session at the township hall, 313 W. Union Street, Athens, Ohio 45701 on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 5 p.m. to consider complaints against real property valuation filed by the Athens City School District Board of Education.
