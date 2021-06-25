In observance of Independence day Athens Public Transit and Athens on Demand Transit will not operate on Monday, July 5th. In addition, both offices will close. All normal hours of operation will resume on Tuesday, July 6th.
If you or a loved one need assistance with transportation options please contact the Athens County Mobility Manager, Jessie Schmitzer, at jessie.schmitzer@hapcap.org or 740-767-4500.
For more information about transportation changes, or any of HAPCAP’s programs, please call Claire Gysegem, Public Relations Manager at (740) 767-4500 or email claire.gysegem@hapcap.org.
