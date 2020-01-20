The Athens Twp. annual financial report for 2019 is complete and available for inspection. Contact Brenda Cox, Fiscal Officer, at bcox@athenstwp.com for a copy.
Ted Linscott was elected Chair of the Board for 2020, Steve Pierson was elected Vice Chair, and Brian Baker serves as Trustee. The meetings will be held the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Township Hall in Athens.
