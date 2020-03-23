In accordance with the recommendations of Governor Mike Dewine and ODH Director Amy Acton, the Athens Township Trustees, meeting in special session on March 19, 2020, have closed the Plains Community Park building and cancelled all building reservations until further notice and closed the Plains Volunteer Fire Department building for public and non-emergency meetings until further notice.
Because the health, safety, and welfare of township residents is our highest priority, please be assured that all emergency services of the fire department and the road department are active, staffed, and fully functional.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.