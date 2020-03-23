In accordance with the recommendations of Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, the Athens Twp. Trustees, meeting in special session on March 19, cancelled the regular meeting of the Athens Township Trustees scheduled for March 24.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Athens Township Trustees is April 14 at the Athens Township Hall, 313 W. Union Street, Athens, Ohio 45701, starting at 5:30 p.m.

