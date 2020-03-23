In accordance with the recommendations of Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, the Athens Twp. Trustees, meeting in special session on March 19, cancelled the regular meeting of the Athens Township Trustees scheduled for March 24.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Athens Township Trustees is April 14 at the Athens Township Hall, 313 W. Union Street, Athens, Ohio 45701, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.