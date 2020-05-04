The Athens Township Board of Trustees will conduct a virtual meeting on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. to consider a resolution authorizing the Chair of the Athens Township Board of Trustees to enter into an annexation agreement with the City of Athens for property north of Luhrig Road (Township Road 242). The meeting can be accessed at freeconferencecall.com using the access code bcox/11.

