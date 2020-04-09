On March 25, 2020, House Bill 197 was passed, which included provisions which allow for governmental bodies hold and attend meetings as well as conduct hearings by means of teleconference during the period of the Covid 19 emergency
Therefore, please be advised that the Athens Township Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for April 14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. will be held via FreeConferenceCall.com. To hear and view the meeting go to FreeConferenceCall.com and create a free account or download the app to your smartphone. The meeting ID/link is https://join.freeconferencecall.com/bcox11
