The Athens Township Zoning Commission will meet on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 6 p.m. at The Plains Public Library.
The Zoning Commission will meet every 2nd, 3rd and 4th Wednesday of each month thereafter until they have a recommended zoning map and zoning regulations to present to the Athens Township Trustees and the Athens County Regional Planning Commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.