The Athens Twp. Zoning Commission has postponed the public meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, 6:30 p.m. at the Plains branch of the Athens County Public Libraries, 14 S. Plains Road.

The purpose of the meeting was to present to the public a proposed zoning plan for a portion of Athens Township, Athens County, Ohio, including text and maps, representing the recommendations of the zoning commission for the carrying out by the board of township trustees of the powers, purposes, and provisions set forth in sections §519.01 to §519.99, inclusive, of the Ohio Revised Code. Notice will be given when a new date, place, and time are determined.

