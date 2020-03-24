The Athens Twp. Zoning Commission has postponed a public hearing previously scheduled for Wednesday, March 25. It has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. at The Plains branch of the Athens County Public Libraries, 14 S. Plains Road. The hearing will be used to examine the proposed zoning plan for a portion of Athens Twp.
Athens Twp. Zoning Commission postpones public hearing
