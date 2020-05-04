The Athens Township Zoning Commission will hold a special meeting via ZOOM on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 6 p.m. to discuss comments and feedback from a public hearing held on April 29, 2020 concerning a proposed zoning code text and map. The public is welcome to attend using the Zoom platform. Minutes will be available on the Athens Township Website athenstwp.com.
To join the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81037268216?pwd=ZThiaDJSTnZYWTU4S0F3aFJYcVd4QT09
Meeting ID: 810 3726 8216
Password: 645526
One tap mobile
+13126266799,,81037268216#,,1#,645526# US (Chicago)
+19292056099,,81037268216#,,1#,645526# US (New York)
