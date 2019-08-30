The Athens County Auditor’s Office currently has data collectors gathering information for the Tax Year 2020 reappraisal in The Plains Fire District, Alexander, Lee and Waterloo Twp.
Data collectors are not appraisers and cannot answer valuation or tax questions. They collect information that will later be used in placing new values on properties. Each employee carries a county-issued photo ID and displays county signage on their vehicle.
If property owners have questions or concerns, they may call the Athens County Auditor’s office at 740-592-3223 or email jthompson@athensoh.org.
