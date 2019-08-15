The Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA) will host a public meeting on Monday, Aug. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Athens City Building's First Floor Meeting Room. ORCA will discuss the Bailey’s Mountain Bike Trail System.

The public is invited to attend.

The tentative agenda for the meeting is:

  • Village of Chauncey impacts from Phase I construction and contracting requirements
  • New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) Update
  • ORCA and non-profit organizational structure to include required contracts and agreements with villages, nonprofits, trail contractors and USDA Forest Service
  • ORCA relationship with Wayne National Forest and other stakeholders to include the Advisory Committee
  • Comparable trail system nonprofits: structure, relevance, and sources of revenue

