Wayne National Forest Supervisor Carrie Gilbert has issued a Closure Order for the Baileys Trail System, located in Athens County. The order is necessary for public safety during gun hunting season.
The closure will be in effect on Wayne National Forest lands on the following dates: Nov. 21—22, 2020; and Nov. 30 through Dec. 6, 2020.
On these dates, the Baileys Trail System will be closed to bike riders. Foot traffic will still be allowed so that hunters may access the area.
The order will terminate on Dec. 7, 2020. An order violation is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.
The Closure Order and its accompanying map are available on the Alerts & Notices page of the Wayne National Forest’s website. A direct link is available at https://go.usa.gov/x7yRY.
