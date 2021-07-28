In association with the Athens County USR 50 Sanitary Sewer project contractor Fields Excavating has announced starting Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 7:00 a.m., Ball Drive (TR 1208) will be closed for sanitary sewer line installation until 7:00 p.m. and each day thereafter, weather permitting, until July 29, 2021 from 20 Ball Drive to 25 Ball Drive.
Local and emergency traffic will be maintained. Residents and those driving in any area of the US 50 Sanitary Sewer Project are asked to slow down and use caution where work is being conducted.
