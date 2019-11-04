The Athens Messenger is reminding local readers that due to Tuesday being Election Day, the Wednesday newspapers may be slightly delayed in arriving on your doorsteps and on newsstands.
We are pushing back our normal print deadline to be able to include all of the 2019 General Election results. Thank you for your patience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.