In response to the increased stress and anxiety related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting stay in place orders, Hopewell Health Centers, Inc. will increase the number of behavioral health professionals who answer their hotlines. When someone calls they will be able to talk to a behavioral health professional who will provide immediate support and as needed, work to assign an ongoing therapist or case manager.
The hotline numbers covering Athens, Hocking and Vinton Counties (1-888-475-8484) and Gallia, Jackson and Meigs (1-800-252-5554) are open to any caller and while these hotlines are answered 24 hours a day/7 days a week, the elevated staffing will be between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.