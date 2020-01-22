The Bern Twp. Trustees held its beginning-of-the-year meeting on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 5:45 p.m. preceding the regular meeting with the following results:

Bern Township elected officers for the 2020 year as follows: David Bennett, Chair; Alan Gilchrist, Vice-Chair. Monthly meetings will be held the second Thursday of each month at the Sharpsburg Township Building at 6 p.m.

Bern Twp. Annual Financial Reports are now available for viewing by contacting Fiscal Officer Denise Tate.

