Bern Township Trustee monthly Meeting will be moved from Thursday, May 13 and be held Thursday, May 6th at 6:00 p.m. at the Sharpsburg Township Building.
Trending Now
-
County prosecutor confirms Facebook poster is missing teenager Serah Bellar
-
County authorities investigating alleged social media post of missing teenager
-
Car crashes into ARTS/West during police chase
-
Commissioners deny county auditor outside counsel, saying her preferred attorney would sue county
-
Update on ARTS/West crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.