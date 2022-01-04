Bern Township Trustees met in a 2022 organizational meeting with the following results:
Bern Township Trustee meetings will be conducted on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Sharpsburg Township Building.
Officers for 2022 were elected as follows:
- David Bennett, Chair
- Alan Gilchrist, Vice-Chair
- David Bennett, Sargent-of-Arms
