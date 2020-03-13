Bern Twp. will conduct cemetery cleanups beginning Tuesday, March 17. Anyone wishing to retrieve décor from graves should remove them before then. The dumpster will be available at the Gifford building beginning Monday, March 23 until filled (No tires or hazardous materials).
