The City of Nelsonville is extending the sealed bidding period on property located at 126 Jefferson Street Nelsonville, Ohio until Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 12 noon. There will be an open house for the property on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, from 12 noon until 5:30 p.m.
This property has been deemed unnecessary for public use. All bids can be submitted to the City Manager’s Office at 211 Lake Hope Drive, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764. Questions about this property can be submitted by email at citymaanger@cityofnelsonville.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.