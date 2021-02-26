The Board of Ames Township Trustees met in regular session and elected Lyle Fuller as chairman for 2021. The board meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the township building. The Township's year-end financial report is complete and can be viewed by contacting the fiscal officer at 740-448-4411.
