Notice is hereby given that there will be a regular meeting of the Tri-County Career Center Board of Education of Athens County, Ohio, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at 6 p.m., in Room 108 at Tri-County Career Center, St. Rt. 691, Nelsonville. The public is encouraged to attend.
Most Popular
Articles
- Search warrant results in two arrests
- Debris on Rt. 550 under investigation
- OU wrestler arrested for criminal damaging
- Lancers on top
- J Bar sued for alleged overserving resulting in a vehicle crash
- BREAKING: Bomb threat investigated at Walmart
- Athens County land transfers
- Beacon School, Fed Hock close due to influenza
- Frank named Nelsonville interim City Manager
- West Union Street improvements open house planned
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.