The Athens County Board of Elections will meet on July 6, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. for a Special Board Meeting regarding the Election Administrative Plan to be adopted for the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election. The meeting will be via conference call. If you are interested in attending the meeting via phone, please contact the office at 740-592-3201 for information on being included on the call.

