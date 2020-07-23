The Athens County Board of Elections will meet on July 24 at 4 p.m. for a Regular Board Meeting.
The meeting will be via ZOOM. If you are interested in attending the meeting via ZOOM, please contact us at 740-592-3201 for information on being included on the meeting.
