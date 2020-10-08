The Audit and Risk Management Committee of the Ohio University Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 12.

The Committee will hold a meeting with the University’s external auditors from 10 a.m. until noon. The meeting will be streamed here.

The meeting will be conducted online in accordance with Ohio House Bill 197, which allows for public meetings to be conducted in an online environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic through Dec. 1, 2020. It will be streamed online for media and public access.

